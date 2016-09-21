Trump Jr. visits Idaho Falls for private meeting at Melaleuca

Updated at 6:58 pm, September 21st, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Donald Trump Jr., the son of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, stopped in Idaho Falls Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at Melaleuca Global Headquarters.

Trump Jr.’s plane landed at the Idaho Falls airport around 4:20 p.m. and he immediately went to Melaleuca. Sources say he visited with CEO Frank VanderSloot, his wife, Belinda, and the company’s management team for nearly an hour. He then went back to the airport and departed for Salt Lake City, Utah to attend a fundraiser.

EastIdahoNews.com was denied a request to interview Trump during his visit. The meeting at Melaleuca was closed to the media and VanderSloot declined to comment about what was discussed.

Trump Jr. arrives at Melaleuca Global Headquarters in Idaho Falls Wednesday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com.

Trump Jr. stayed at Melaleuca for almost an hour before leaving to attend a fundraiser in Salt Lake City. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com.

This was Trump’s Jr.’s first visit to Idaho Falls. Other Republican candidates, including Marco Rubio and Carly Fiorina, met with VanderSloot at Melaleuca earlier this year during their presidential campaigns.