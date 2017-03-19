Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in Idaho

Updated at 7:42 pm, March 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BOISE – The world’s largest online retailer will soon begin collecting sales tax in the state of Idaho.

A spokesperson from Amazon tells KTVB the website will add 6 percent tax to all Idaho purchases beginning April 1.

Idaho is one of a handful of states currently not receiving revenue from Amazon purchases.

Gov. Butch Otter’s office released a statement on the change:

“We consider this to be a matter of fairness. As an industry leader and one of the world’s largest retailers, Amazon’s decision will provide more tax revenue to help pay for the essential operations of state government. But just as importantly, it will help Idaho taxpayers comply with state law while creating a more level playing field for Idaho’s brick-and-mortar retailers.”