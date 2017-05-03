Weather Sponsor
3 people dead following boating accident in Palisades Reservoir

Local

0  Updated at 10:18 pm, May 5th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Photo courtesy Star Valley Independent

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Three people are dead following an apparent boat accident at Palisades Reservoir.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to the reservoir Friday around noon after receiving a report that debris was floating on the water.

When deputies arrived, officials said the bodies of two men and one woman were found deceased in the water.

They died in what appeared to be a boating accident, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Names of the victims will not be released until family members are notified.

Palisades Reservoir is currently 8 percent full, the lowest point it’s been all year.

More information on the boating accident is expected to be released Saturday.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Nate Eaton

