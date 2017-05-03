Idaho Falls Police reveal DNA Phenotype snapshot of Angie Dodges killer

Updated at 9:36 am, May 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will have a full report on the news conference later this afternoon.

Christopher Tapp discusses the DNA sketch of Angie Dodge’s suspected killer.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the horrific murder of 18‐year‐old Angie Dodge on June 13, 1996. After more than 20 years, the IFPD continues to be committed to solving the homicide that victimized the Dodge Family and the citizens of Idaho Falls.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department has spent more time and money investigating this crime than any other crime in the history of this department,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride said. “But the resources directed to this case are quintessential to solving it, and we are determined to bring a resolution to this heinous crime. We owe it to the Dodge family and our citizens and therefore, this case will remain as high of a priority as it has been since 1996.”

These sketches show the suspect in the Angie Dodge murder case based on DNA findings. On top is the killer as he may have appeared in 1996, and the bottom photo shows what he could look like today. | Courtesy Parabon NanoLabs

The crime scene and evidence collected at the scene, including the collection and extraction of one major and two minor DNA profiles, indicates that there was more than one individual involved in the death of Angie Dodge. With current technologies, the major profile collected is the only viable DNA sample that can be used to make an identification.

Unfortunately, the major DNA profile from whom we believe to be the primary offender has remained unknown. This is despite efforts by investigators and utilization of technologies and databases, such as the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), designed to make an identification.

The IFPD has spent thousands of hours and resources each year since 1996 tracking down tips and leads; collecting and analyzing evidence; conducting research; and collaborating with multiple agencies, consultants, and companies in an effort to identify the primary offender.

Idaho Falls Police reveal the DNA phenotype sketch of Angie Dodge’s suspected killer.

In the last four years alone, the IFPD has invested more than $43,000 in evidence extraction and analysis, DNA profiling, and travel to follow up on leads. This does not include the staff time and wages. Investigators assigned to this case have also worked weekends, holidays, and vacation time to follow‐up on leads, make contacts and research into new investigative tools, techniques and technology.

Throughout this investigation, the IFPD has received assistance from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, West Jordan Police Department, the Idaho State Crime Lab, Bode and Sorensen crime labs; forensic genealogists, the Innocence Project, Ancestry Public Database, Idaho Attorney General Office, FBI, Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, East Idaho Cold Cases, the Dodge family and the Usry Family.

We are grateful for this assistance, particularly from Carol Dodge and her family. We have great empathy for the Dodge family and truly want to find justice for Angie Dodge.

Today, we are pleased to announce our recent collaboration with Parabon Nanolabs and Channel Blend as we reveal and begin dissemination of a DNA Phenotype Snapshot.

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia‐based DNA Technology company introduced to the IFPD at a Chiefs of Police Conference, has created a sketch of our unknown killer from the DNA’s genetic instruction and make‐up to predict physical appearance, including eye color, hair color, skin color and face shape.

The IFPD is also collaborating with Channel Blend of Idaho Falls to create a 24‐hour tipline to receive information and tips from the public. The number is 1‐800‐927‐1239. Callers may leave a name and a number for a callback from detectives, or they can leave an anonymous tip that will be recorded. All tips and information provided will be reviewed and followed‐up by detectives.

“This is a testament of our commitment and desire to utilize available and cutting‐edge technologies to finding our killer,” McBride said. “We are hopeful and excited this new phenotype sketch will help us garner new leads into the Dodge homicide.”

