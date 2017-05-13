Search continues for missing Blackfoot woman

Updated at 8:46 am, May 13th, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County woman is still missing after an intense search effort Friday.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office had search and rescue crews in the Rose Ponds Area north of Blackfoot near I-15.

They are looking for 37-year-old Kelley Haney who was reported missing by her family late last Thursday.

She is roughly 5’ 3” and weighs about 135 pounds.

According to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, Haney was reported missing after her husband came home from work and found the kid’s home alone.

Her husband tracked her phone which showed she was at Rose Ponds. When he got there he found Haney’s truck, along with her keys and her cell phone but no sign of his wife.

A witness says they saw her swimming in the pond Thursday night around 7 p.m. That was the last time she was seen.

Bingham County Search and Rescue began looking for the missing woman early this morning around the ponds and in the water. Crews suspended the search around 4 p.m. Friday due to the high winds.

“We’ve searched every inch of the Rose Pond area on foot, we have four-wheelers out here, we have been side by side out here so we’ve done a thorough search,” Rowland told KPVI. “Now our search is going to be in the water.”

At this time no foul play is suspected and authorities don’t know why Haney would have been in the water late at night.

The search for Haney is expected to resume Saturday morning. Divers will be back in the water for their search.

Authorities are asking for anyone with any knowledge of Haney’s whereabouts to immediately contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.