UPDATE: Two dead in crash near Lava Hot Springs

Updated at 7:00 pm, May 4th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occured on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs.

Idaho State Police say a 1995 GMC Yukon driven by Larry E. Holloway, 68, of Pocatello was traveling westbound on US-30 when he crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

Holloway’s vehicle impacted a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Brendan K. Shakur, 26, of Clinton, Utah who was traveling eastbound. Holloway and Shakur succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Holloway was not wearing a seat belt. Shakur was wearing a seat belt.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:\

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police sent Thursday after 2 p.m. As of 2:45 p.m., it appeared at least two ambulances were at the crash.

POCATELLO — At this time, the Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on U.S. 30 at milepost 366, between McCammon and Lava Hot Springs. Both lanes of eastbound traffic are blocked. More information will be relayed as available.