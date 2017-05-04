Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

UPDATE: Two dead in crash near Lava Hot Springs

Local

0  Updated at 7:00 pm, May 4th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Crash on US Highway 30 in Bannock County on Thursday. | Idaho State Journal

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occured on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs.

Idaho State Police say a 1995 GMC Yukon driven by Larry E. Holloway, 68, of Pocatello was traveling westbound on US-30 when he crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

Holloway’s vehicle impacted a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Brendan K. Shakur, 26, of Clinton, Utah who was traveling eastbound. Holloway and Shakur succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Holloway was not wearing a seat belt. Shakur was wearing a seat belt.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:\

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police sent Thursday after 2 p.m. As of 2:45 p.m., it appeared at least two ambulances were at the crash.

POCATELLO — At this time, the Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on U.S. 30 at milepost 366, between McCammon and Lava Hot Springs. Both lanes of eastbound traffic are blocked. More information will be relayed as available.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls Police reveal DNA Phenotype snapshot of Angie Dodges killer

3 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

DAILY FORECAST: It’s gross out there. Seriously.

25 Apr 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Father of missing girl: This has been terrifying. We’re happy she’s home

2 May 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Teton County Pool receives support but raises questions

1 May 2017

Julia Tellman, Teton Valley News

Images in the news
Related Stories
 