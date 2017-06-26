Weather Sponsor
Frank VanderSloot talks about Forbes naming him the richest person in Idaho

3  Updated at 9:30 am, June 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Frank VanderSloot, the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, Inc. is the richest person in Idaho, according to a profile released Wednesday by Forbes.

The magazine estimates VanderSloot’s wealth at $1.9 billion. It’s the first time Forbes has declared VanderSloot as Idaho’s richest resident.

In this interview with EastIdahoNews.com, VanderSloot talks about being named the wealthiest person in the state.

Nate Eaton

  • Brian

    Very nice interview. I think Frank was dead on about our society.

  • Tara Woodruff

    I Love Frank!

  • UncleJohn

    Interesting. Not at all what I’d expected. He’d be an interesting to sit down and chat with.

