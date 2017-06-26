Frank VanderSloot talks about Forbes naming him the richest person in Idaho

Frank VanderSloot, the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, Inc. is the richest person in Idaho, according to a profile released Wednesday by Forbes.
The magazine estimates VanderSloot’s wealth at $1.9 billion. It’s the first time Forbes has declared VanderSloot as Idaho’s richest resident.
In this interview with EastIdahoNews.com, VanderSloot talks about being named the wealthiest person in the state.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
