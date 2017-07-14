Weather Sponsor
Fire, caused by fireworks, burns 2 Pocatello homes

Pocatello

1  Updated at 7:12 am, July 14th, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fire Department says a fire that burned two homes and threatened numerous others is under control.

Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates confirms that two homes were burned in the blaze with one of them being a total loss.

The fire began around 10 p.m. Thursday when police say an adult male was lighting off fireworks in his backyard. The fire began on Goldfield Drive and went up the hill toward Bitterroot Drive, just east of Portneuf Medical Center.

15 houses were evacuated and those people were taken to Franklin Middle School before they were allowed to return to their homes around 2 a.m.

Police say they received numerous calls from neighbors about the man lighting fireworks before the fire began.

Police know the individual who started the fire and he could be charged. His identity has not been released.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

Police had multiple roads closed throughout the night including Hospital Way, Bitterroot Drive, Caribou Way, Goldfield Drive and portions of east Center Street.

Fire crews remained on scene to mop up and take care of hot spots.

This story originally appeared on KPVI. It is posted here with permission.

