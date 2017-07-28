Weather Sponsor
Infant dies in Wyoming after being left in hot car for 10 hours

Wyoming

0  Updated at 9:27 pm, July 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Albany County Sheriff’s Department photo

LARAMIE, Wyoming — A 4-month-old child died in Laramie Thursday after being left in a hot car for around ten hours, according to investigators.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 5:50 p.m. for a child who was not breathing. Officials told KGWN the infant had been in the vehicle from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Emergency crews performed CPR when they arrived and the baby was rushed to Invinson Memorial Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released.

