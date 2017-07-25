Website ranks BYUI 5th safest campus in America

Updated at 1:54 pm, July 25th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A national college housing website has ranked Brigham Young University-Idaho the fifth safest campus in the United States.

RentCollegePads.com compiled a list of the 25 safest schools across the country based on the least amount of crime per capita. Over 500 colleges and universities were included in the study using information and statistics from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus and Security database.

Criminal offenses on-campus from the years 2011-2015 were analyzed and compared with the institution size.

The website ranked Pace University in New York as the safest campus in the country. With a total enrollment of just under 13,000 students, RentCollegePads.com claims the private university averages just two crimes per academic year.

Columbia College in Missouri was ranked the second safest campus, with Park University in Missouri coming in third and The New School in lower Manhattan coming in fourth.

BYU-Idaho was named the fifth safest campus with the less than 43 on-campus crimes committed from 2011-2015.

“The University is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and students abide by the CES Honor Code that was created to keep a wholesome, honest, and safe environment. This, in turn, helps keep on-campus crime rates low,” the website states.

Other schools rounding out the top ten list include the University of North Georgia, Saint Leo University, Nova Southeastern University, New York University and Southern New Hampshire University.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE LIST.