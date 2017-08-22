Sarah’s Candy Cottage closing after 20 years in east Idaho

Updated at 3:56 pm, August 22nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A popular candy store is shutting its doors at the end of week. It served customers in east Idaho for 20 years.

Sarah’s Candy Cottage on Woodruff Avenue will close Saturday and hold a furniture and fixture sale next week, according to a post on the store Facebook page.

“We thank our faithful customers over the past 20 years of making Sarah’s Candy Cottage a success! We have enjoyed serving you. We are sad to say that we are retiring the candy store. We have been bought out and it seems the fitting time to say goodbye,” the Facebook post reads.

An employee who has worked at Sarah’s for 16 years tells EastIdahoNews.com the building has been sold and will be torn down. She did not know the plans for the site.

Fans of the candy store are reacting to the closure on social media.

“Oh no! I have enjoyed your shop for the past 12 years. When my husband and I moved to Idaho Falls it was one of the first places I told him he had to try. You will be missed so much,” one customer wrote.

Another commented, “Oh no! This has been a must-visit place for us for the past 10 years. Thank you for all the deliciousness over the years!”

Sarah’s Candy Cottage will remain open this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details about the furniture/fixture blow-out sale will be announced later.