Shelley farmer finds group of tourists camped in middle of his planted field

Updated at 10:46 am, August 18th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

SHELLEY — The owners of R&C Farms in Shelley had quite a surprise when they woke up Friday morning.

They walked out to their planted mustard seed field and discovered tire tracks leading to a truck and trailer that had been set up by a group of Canadian tourists.

“They were here to camp for the eclipse. They came in the middle of the night and when we found them, my brother had to tell them to leave,” Josh Searle tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Searle is unsure where the group ended up, but officials are reminding tourists that they must camp in authorized areas and not on private property.

While hotel rooms may be sold out, around 100 campsites were still available at Sandy Downs Friday morning, Idaho Falls officials said.

“Campers are slowly trickling in and the sites are filling up but we have plenty of availability for last minute travelers,” Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammond said.

Campsites are $50 per night for Idaho Falls residents or $100 per night for nonresidents. Sites are 60 feet by 20 feet, and are intended for up to 10 people in tents and/or RVs. There are no hookups, but there are bathroom facilities and water access at the campground.

Spots at Sandy Downs can be reserved by clicking here or calling The Idaho Falls Department of Parks and Recreation at (208) 612-8480.