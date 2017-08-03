Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Large structure fire contained in Rigby

Rigby

0  Updated at 7:43 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Photo courtesy Carl Anderson

RIGBY — A fire that consumed several vehicles and structures near 73 North and 4050 East in Rigby on Thursday has been contained.

“We’ve got it knocked down we’re just doing some cleanup on it right now,” Central Fire District Assistant Chief Carl Anderson said.

Authorities say a camp trailer, boat, 30-by-50 shop and two lean-tos were destroyed by the fire, which started at around 7:15 p.m. A lean-to is an open-ended structure with a roof that is attached to a larger building.

The cause of the fire is still pending.

“The homeowner had been out burning weeds, he thought he had them completely out, but there’s a possibility that might have started this fire,” he said. “There was also an electric fence so we’ve got two possible causes — we’re not sure yet exactly what it is though.”

Central Fire District engines responded from Ririe, Menan, Lewisville and Rigby. The were needed because Central engines were still assisting with a structure and field fire in Sugar City.

The fire was mostly out by 9 p.m. No cost estimate on damages has been released.

Photo courtesy Brandon Griffin

Photo courtesy Dustin Codby
Natalia Hepworth

