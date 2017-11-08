Viral Boise UFO chicken coop is out of this world

BOISE — Chicken coops have been growing in popularity in recent years, but one Boise couple has created a coop that’s truly out of this world, using two satellite dishes they made a UFO chicken coop over the summer.

Aside from being equipped with blinking lights, the inside is also climate controlled to keep the critters warm at night. While the debate is still open as to why the chicken crossed the road, the owners say they built their creation out of their love for all things extraterrestrial.

“We kind of brainstormed how we were going to build that classic shape and the first discussion was out of wood but we really wanted something a little more curvy and we decided the satellite dishes were going to be perfect for what we needed,” said Ellen DeAngelis who made the UFO chicken coop with her fiancé.

The owners say they still have work to do on the UFO with plans to create an automated ramp. A video they shared on Facebook already has close to one million views.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.