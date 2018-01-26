Fitness Friday: Local mom has 5 year transformation, she began with at-home workouts

EGIN — After two rough pregnancies, a local mom went from a post-baby body to sculpted one after five years of hard training.

Whitney Raybould said during her first pregnancy she gained 47 pounds. Through her second she gained a total of 60 pounds.

“I had preeclampsia and had to get put on bed rest and I gained a lot of weight through that,” Raybould said. “I went through some postpartum depression. With fighting my postpartum depression on my own I decided to do that through exercise.”

Raybould started to lose her baby weight through running and at-home exercises.

Listen to Whitney Raybould’s story about her transformation

“I ran outside with a stroller and during my husband’s lunch break. So, I started by training for a half marathon,” Raybould said. “That’s how I lost all my baby weight.”

When she wasn’t sure of what to do she would search online or utilize social media as a resource.

“I would find short little two or three-minute dancing videos,” Raybould said. “I would search things like bicep exercise and there would be a whole list of different exercises.”

Before and after Rayboulds transformation

Raybould trained at home for four years building up knowledge and a foundation for her most effective exercises before she finally hit the gym.

“Eventually, I started going to the gym with a group of friends, which helped a lot just to get out of the house and have that time to myself. I found a lot of joy in that,” Raybould said. “Finding that I could build up the strength and accomplish a lot, did a lot for my self-worth.”

Now she’s a fitness coach for a High-Intensity Interval Training class at World Gym. She said fitness has strengthened her overall well being.

“People will start working out or going to a gym because they want to get in shape or lose weight. I feel like to maintain it the most important thing is your mental health,” Raybould said.

Raybould in her kitchen making protein energy bites. | Natalia Hepworth EastIdahoNews.com

Follow Raybould on Instagram through her no-sugar challenge. Below is a healthy treat she makes at home that fits into her new no-sugar diet.

Protein Energy Bites

1 C. Dry (Oldfashioned) Oats

2/3 C. Toasted Coconut Flakes (Use unsweetened coconut flakes and toast in a pan on medium until coconut turns light-brown)

2/3 C. Peanut Butter

1/2 C. Ground Flaxseed

1/2 C. Honey OR Agave Nectar

1 scoop Protein Powder

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

—-optional add-ins (If want some sugar in your mix)

1/2 C. Chocolate chips

1/2 C. Cranberries

1 Tbl spoon Chai seeds

1/2 C. Nuts

Roll into bite-sized balls and refrigerate.

Protein Energy Bites | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com