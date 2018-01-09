Madison County Commissioner resigns, county seeking replacement

REXBURG – After serving as a Madison County commissioner for more than 10 years, Kimber Ricks has resigned.

“It has been one of the special privileges of my life to serve as Madison County Commissioner, District One,” Ricks writes in a letter to County Clerk Kim Muir. “I have enjoyed serving the people of Madison County alongside some of the finest public servants ever assembled in local government.”

Ricks cites personal and health issues as the reasons for the resignation, which went into effect Monday at 5 p.m.

District One includes the Fairgrounds and Adams Elementary area in Rexburg, along with Sugar City, Salem, and parts of Plano and the Moody area.

“We are saddened by his resignation and will miss him dearly, but wish him the best,” said Muir.

The county is now accepting applications for those interested in applying for Ricks’ seat. Those interested in applying need to contact the clerk’s office at (208) 359-6244.

All applications must be submitted by Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. to be considered.

For questions, email Doug Ricks, the county Republican Central Committee Chairman at ricksster@gmail.com.