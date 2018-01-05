Melaleuca promotes new President of International

Share This

The following is a news release from Melaleuca

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced today that Melaleuca Senior Vice President of International Jerry Felton has been promoted to President of Melaleuca International. In this role Felton will oversee all of Melaleuca’s international operations in the 16 countries where it does business.

Felton has been with Melaleuca for nine years and served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Melaleuca Inc. for more than 3 years before being promoted to Senior Vice President of International. During the last five years, under Felton’s leadership, Melaleuca’s international operations have tripled in size. And in the last three years alone, these international operations have grown by over $800 million in annual sales.

“Jerry has been a skillful administrator in leading Melaleuca’s operations both domestically and internationally,” VanderSloot said. “He is extremely well prepared to take on this role. Our 16 international companies are in good hands.”

Prior to Melaleuca, Felton spent 17 years at UPS, the largest shipping company in the world, where he served as the company’s Vice President of Global Accounts.

“I am humbled,” Felton said, “Our international success is a tribute to the whole world-wide Melaleuca team who has worked so hard and produced tremendous results over the years.”

Melaleuca, The Wellness Company, endeavors to enhance lives by developing, manufacturing and marketing more than 450 natural health and wellness products. These health, home cleaning, pharmaceutical and personal care products aredesigned to be safer and more effective than brands sold at traditional drug and grocery stores. Melaleuca has been growing rapidly all over the world.