New LDS Church leadership to be announced Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The new leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be introduced Tuesday.

President Russell M. Nelson will address LDS Church members in a live broadcast starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Following his address, President Nelson will deliver a press conference introducing the new church leadership at 10 a.m.

President Nelson’s message will be broadcast live on KSL.com, KSL TV, LDS.org and MormonNewsroom.org. It will also be broadcast in 29 languages worldwide via the church’s satellite system.

An audio broadcast will air on KSL Newsradio and BYU Radio.

Before Tuesday, it is anticipated that the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will have met, unanimously voted, and a new president will have officially been selected to lead the church and fill the vacancy left by former President Thomas S. Monson.

President Monson died Tuesday, Jan. 2 at his home in Salt Lake City. He had served as the prophet for almost a decade.

The LDS Church’s First Presidency was dissolved when President Monson died. At that point, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took over leadership. President Russell M. Nelson, as senior apostle, is the head of the quorum. Traditionally, the apostle who has served in the quorum the longest takes over leadership of the church.

The new leadership of the church will consist of a First Presidency made up of a president and two counselors. President Henry B. Eyring was the first counselor in the First Presidency under President Monson, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf had served as the second counselor. The two could again be called to serve in the First Presidency, or other apostles could be selected to fill those roles.

The most recent instance where a member of the First Presidency wasn’t called again to the presidency after a prophet died was in November 1985, after President Spencer W. Kimball died. First counselor Marion G. Romney resumed service in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles when President Ezra Taft Benson became the new prophet. President Benson called President Gordon B. Hinckley as his first counselor and President Monson as second counselor.

