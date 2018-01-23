Search continues for teen missing since Monday morning

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Idaho Falls

  Updated at

Courtesy Photo

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police continue to search for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

The family of Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall released a photo of the 16-year-old Tuesday night. He left home around 6 a.m. on Jan. 22 and left a note threatening self-harm.

Hall, who is reportedly armed, was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback with a missing driver’s side (rear) hub cap, according to police. The Idaho license plate number is 8B EF732.

If you see the vehicle driving or parked, police ask that you do not approached the car or the teenager. Call the Idaho Falls Police Department dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, EastIdahoNews.com encourages you to call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at (208) 398-HELP [4357] or (800) 273-TALK [8255].

Local Resources

  • Behavioral Health Center at EIRMC: (208) 227-2100
  • Behavioral Health Crisis Center: (208) 522-0727

Online resources

