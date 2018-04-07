After tonight’s storm, many are wondering if homeowners insurance covers hail damage

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — If you haven’t stepped outside to see if the hail storm damaged your home, you may want to.

Hundreds of homeowners have reported roof damage, holes being ripped in the siding of their houses and some even say the powerful storm broke windows.

Many are wondering if hail damage is covered by homeowners insurance.

In most cases, the answer is yes.

WATCH: We were broadcasting live when all hail broke loose

“Hail that results in property damage is a ‘named peril’ under a standard insurance policy,” Kurt Nielsen, a client advisor with The Buckner Company, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Everyone should check with their insurance company to find out the specifics.”

Homeowners insurance typically covers wind damage as well and most policies also offer some coverage for fallen trees that damage your home, provided the tree broke because of a storm or wind.

Of course you’ll have to pay your deductible before insurance kicks in and every policy is different.