BYU coach, athletes to attend Fan Fest in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — RISE and SHOUT Cougar Fans! Idaho’s first ever BYU Athletics Fan Fest is coming to Idaho Falls on Saturday, April 21, from 1-3 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Head Football Coach Kalani Sitake, assistant coaches, and players from football, women’s basketball and other sports. There will also be photo opportunities, autographs with 2018 posters and contests for BYU give-a-ways, including some 2018 BYU Football tickets.

Additional activities include something for everyone. Fans can watch BYU sports highlights displayed on a large video screen, shop for BYU gear at the mobile BYU Fan Store, play on inflatables and get their faces painted. Food from local vendors will also be available, as well as BYU’s famous Cougar-tails, ice cream and kettle corn.

New this year, the BYU Alumni Association – Idaho Falls Chapter has arranged for two charter busses to four home football games. They will be selling seats on the busses (stopping in Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello) for all four trips for $199.

The Waterfront at Snake River Landing is a new facility located at 1220 Event Center Drive off of Snake River Parkway.