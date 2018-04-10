Community invited to groundbreaking of new 14-acre Idaho Falls park

Share This

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls and generous partners invite the community to a very exciting and historic groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s newest park – Heritage Park.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, April 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. Participants are encouraged to arrive by 3:30 p.m. to allow time for parking and shuttle service to the ceremony site.

The 14-acre Heritage Park is made possible by land donations from the Stafford and Woody Smith families and commitments by private and nonprofit partners including Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures, the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls as well as the owners of the Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center. Located just south of Snake River Landing and north of the Sunnyside Bridge, the property and donated funds are valued at more than $2.5 million dollars.

The Heritage Park theme was inspired by our city’s unique heritage, rich in Native American history, agriculture, as well as nuclear and hydroelectric power. In addition, the park will play an important role in the city’s larger regional Greenbelt and River Walk system.

The Heritage Park Master Plan, approved by the Idaho Falls City Council in 2016, will be completed in phases as financing is secured. Upon completion of all phases, the park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, island exploration, a promontory, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features.

The ceremony will include special presentations from the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums and Honor Guard, students from the American Heritage Charter School, a flyover and presentations by elected officials and special guest, International Rotary President Ian Risely.

The Idaho Falls Rotary Club has been committed to raising money to develop and enhance the River Walk and Greenbelt since 1991. The club’s annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race has generated more than $4 million which was donated to the city for parks and Greenbelt/River Walk improvements. The City of Idaho Falls has received matched federal, state and local grants, as well as donations, to leverage that money.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held outside, so participants are encouraged to dress appropriately. Parking and shuttle service will be available at the Waterfront. ADA access and shuttle service will be available at the south end of Milligan Drive. In the event of adverse weather conditions, the ceremony will be held inside the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.