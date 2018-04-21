Dancing into their adult years, local performers hold annual concert

IDAHO FALLS — A local dance company made up of professionals and educators is holding its annual spring concert tonight.

Dance Collaborative provides a creative outlet for local adult dancers 18 and over. Founded in 2009 and in its ninth season, members rehearse three times weekly and hold professional performances locally.

Amanda Ziel and Nicole Klinger started the company as a way to keep dance alive for graduate performers.

“After college a lot of times there’s no more performing, for a lot of people,” Artistic director and dancer Sarah Anderson said. “They wanted to give graduated dancers an opportunity.”

The company has allowed many locals continue to live their dream of professional dancing. Anderson said being a part of the company has benefitted her in numerous ways.

“For me it has helped me heal, physically and emotionally. It’s a way to connect and make new friends,” Anderson said.

This years recital is themed Human: The nature of us.

“All of the choreography is based around what we experience as human beings,” Anderson said.

She said if patrons have never been to the show they can expect an inspiring and family-friendly performance.

“Hopefully they can expect to be a little uplifted after watching the show,” Anderson said.

The company will be holding the show at the Colonial Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21. The performance costs $10 per adult and $8 for children 12 and under.

Dance Collaborative is an audition only company and is free to its members. Throughout the year performers hold workshops and other dance-type events to help grow and showcase the arts in eastern Idaho.

