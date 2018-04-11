How common are tornadoes in Idaho and what should you do if one touches down?

IDAHO FALLS — Tornadoes aren’t something eastern Idahoans usually have to worry about, but, as we saw over the weekend, they can touch down here.

On Saturday evening, while an intense storm was crossing eastern Idaho, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that was in effect for about 40 minutes. On Monday, NWS officials determined, based on reports from witnesses, that a weak tornado had touched down in the area of 1400 W. and U.S. Highway 26 near Moreland around 6:30 p.m.

NWS Pocatello meteorologist John Keyes said traditionally tornado warnings were made based on observed weather conditions and credible reports of funnel clouds or tornados from people who saw them. But as technology has improved, meteorologists have been able to detect the formation of funnel clouds on radar, which allows them to issue warnings earlier.

“A warning is a case of it’s actually happening or imminent,” Keyes told EastIdahoNews.com.

When tornados do occur in eastern Idaho, they are generally fairly weak and don’t last long.

Saturday’s tornado was an EF0, which means its wind speeds were between 65 to 85 mph. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale rates the intensity of a tornado based on the damage it causes, and provides an approximate of wind speed.

Most tornados in eastern Idaho, and across the country, are measured at EF0 or EF1, Keyes said. The scale goes up to EF5, where winds can reach in excess of 200 mph.

At EF0 or EF1, damage is fairly minimal. Keyes said you may see some damaged trees, roofs, fences or other property, but neighborhoods aren’t going to be devastated by these small twisters.

One well documented case of a tornado causing significant damage in eastern Idaho was on April 8, 1978, almost forty years to the day of Saturday’s twister. That tornado, measured at an F2 (Fujita scale), hit Idaho Falls in the afternoon and was accompanied by large hailstones. United Press International reports storage sheds were destroyed and roofs were ripped off of buildings.

So what are the chances of a tornado in eastern Idaho — even a weak one? Fairly small.

The entire Gem State gets between three to six tornadoes annually, Keyes said. And in eastern Idaho, between 1950 and 2017, there have only been between 90 to 100 storms which brought hail, damaging winds or the possibility of a tornado to the region, according to Keyes.

The most reported tornados in eastern Idaho on the same day was Feb. 14, 2000, when six tornados touched down.

How to stay safe during a tornado

Due to the unpredictability of intense storms, it’s important to be aware of how to stay safe during a tornado or a storm with damaging winds.

Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires says the most important thing is to be aware of the watches and warnings that are being issued by the NWS. The warnings let you know where the bad weather is and the probability that you will be effected, she said.

On Saturday, the tornado warning was issued in Butte, Bonneville and Bingham counties, but wasn’t significantly close to populated areas.

There are a variety of ways to get weather warnings — from NWS, county alert systems and from local media. Users of the EastIdahoNews.com mobile app automatically receive the alerts on their devices within seconds of them being issued.

Squires says if you do hear of a tornado or see one in your area, find shelter immediately.

People in homes should go to a storm cellar or basement. If you don’t have one of the those, go to the interior part of the home, preferably a room with no windows.

If you are driving or walking, don’t hide under overpasses or in ravines. The best thing to do is stop and find shelter in a building, Squires said. Often vehicles can simply avoid the tornadoes altogether.

Lastly, Squires said knowing what insurance you have is important in recovery from a tornado or damaging storm.

“Find out if your insurance covers these kinds of storms, because insurance is your quickest route back to normal life,” she said.