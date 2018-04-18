Local woman wins $1 million playing grocery store Monopoly game

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was presented with a $1 million check Wednesday after winning the money playing a grocery store game.

Mary D., who asked that her last name not be posted, was given the money during a presentation at Albertsons on Broadway in Idaho Falls. Mary won the grand prize playing the Monopoly Shop, Play, Win game.

“It’s really hard to believe that this happened. You play the game and it’s fun just to play for kicks but then something like this happens,” Mary said during the short check presentation. “I promise I will do my utmost to educate myself and spend this money wisely. It’s a huge leap down the road to financial freedom, financial independence and self-reliance.”

Friends, family members and shoppers celebrated the announcement at Albertsons by eating Monopoly-themed cupcakes.

WATCH THE PRESENTATION HERE:

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with new details once released.