World’s tallest geyser erupts for the third time in six weeks at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — For the third time in six weeks, the world’s tallest active geyser erupted Friday morning at Yellowstone National Park.

A park visitor reported seeing the eruption of Steamboat Geyser, which geologists believe started around 6:30 a.m. based on comparisons of first-hand reports with seismic activity and the discharge of water.

Recent eruptions at the geyser occurred March 15 and April 19. Seismic data indicates Friday’s eruption may have been around the same size as the one on April 19 but larger than the March incident.

All of the recent recent occurrences were smaller than the last major eruption on Sept. 3, 2014, according to a Yellowstone National Park news release.

Steamboat is located in a part of the park that’s snowed in much of the year. Roads into the area remain closed due to deep snow and ice on the boardwalks.

Steamboat’s major eruptions can shoot steam up to heights of 400 feet. By comparison, steam from Old Faithful, which erupts more than a dozen times daily, averages 130 feet in height.