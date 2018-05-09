Barn a total loss after fire

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning on Cemetery Road west of Siler Road.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded around 1 a.m. and the Chubbuck Fire and Fort Hall Police Departments assisted.

“There were several structures around the barn that were threatened. We are thankful there were no injuries,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Brian Briggs said in a news release. “The barn is a total loss and all other structures were protected.”

Fire units remained on scene Wednesday to take care of any hotspots and an investigation is underway as to what caused the blaze.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss