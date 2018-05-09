Barn a total loss after fire

Share This

FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning on Cemetery Road west of Siler Road.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded around 1 a.m. and the Chubbuck Fire and Fort Hall Police Departments assisted.

“There were several structures around the barn that were threatened. We are thankful there were no injuries,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Brian Briggs said in a news release. “The barn is a total loss and all other structures were protected.”

Fire units remained on scene Wednesday to take care of any hotspots and an investigation is underway as to what caused the blaze.