Driver receives minor injuries after knocking down light pole

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that knocked down a light pole Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. at 2540 Channing Way in front of Family Vision Associates.

Police reports show the driver of a black Ford F-150 experienced a medical issue and crashed into the light pole.

He received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho Falls Power crews are working to fix the downed pole.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details about the crash and will post if they become available.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com