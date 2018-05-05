Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market opens Saturday for 30th year

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market is celebrating three decades of serving the community this year.

The market, which has 71 registered vendors thus far this year, opened on Saturday, May 5 and will be held every Saturday until Oct. 27.

“The unique thing about being 30 years old is that we’ve had a nucleus of vendors that have been fully committed to doing this,” Market Manager Junean Stoddard says. “They’ve run the gamut of ups and downs (associated with vending), but that’s what’s helped the market to grow, become an institution, and a part of the Idaho Falls community that people expect to have every spring.”

One of the new features of the market this year is an interactive online map. The interactive map allows you to see which vendors are at the market that day, and where they are located. You can use the map here.

For a complete list of vendors this year click here. Stoddard says its important to remember that not every vendor will be there every week, and some vendors only participate during certain months.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.