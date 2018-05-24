Man sentenced for breaking into woman’s apartment, tying her up

BLACKFOOT — A man already sentenced on criminal charges in multiple counties has now been sentenced in Bingham County for aggravated assault.

Derick Lee Perry, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison with two years fixed and two years indeterminate. District Judge Stevan Thompson chose to retain jurisdiction, sending Perry on a one-year rider program for mental health and drug addiction help.

“If you do well (in the rider program), then I typically will enter an order for you to be transported back and we’ll place you on probation here,” Thompson said. “If you don’t do well then the opposite happens and the sentence imposed … by this court would be ordered into effect.”

On Feb. 4, 2017, Blackfoot police were notified of a man inside of an apartment with a gun, according to court documents. When police arrived they found Perry holding a gun that was black and “had the appearance of shooting a higher caliber bullet.”

Perry pointed the weapon at officers but they were successful in convincing Perry to put the weapon down without having to resort to violence. Officers later discovered the gun was actually an inoperable BB gun.

The woman who was in the apartment told officers that Perry had broken in while she had been asleep. She said she woke to Perry shaking her. He accused her of working for the “Feds” and threatened to kill her.

According to documents, the victim said Perry tied her feet with drywall tape but not her hands. He forced her to drink a tea that he had put white pills into saying “I don’t want you to feel what I’m going to do to you.” He then put duct tape over her mouth.

She said when officers knocked on the door she undid the tape around her ankles and took the tape from her mouth and ran out screaming for help.

Officers arrested Perry and took him to Bingham Memorial Hospital for a psychological evaluation before booking him into the Bingham County Jail.

Perry pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement made in March. Per the terms of the agreement, the second-degree kidnapping charge and the weapon’s enhancement were dismissed by the prosecutor.

“I’d just like to accept full responsibility for my actions,” Perry said in his statements during sentencing. “I just ask that the state give me a chance on a rider. It’s something I’ve never done before. I’d like to apologize to the victims in the case.”

Perry was serving time in a separate rider program for crimes committed in Canyon County when he was sentenced on Wednesday. Thompson ordered that both sentences run concurrently.

Perry was previously arrested in January 2016, in Idaho Falls when he and Tanner Baker fled from police.

Perry was charged with felony fleeing from a police officer which was later amended to a misdemeanor and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. He sentenced to 180 days in jail for the first charge and one year in jail for the second. He was released on probation with that time held over him if he failed to comply with the terms of his probation.