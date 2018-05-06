OrangeTheory Fitness opening in Sandcreek Commons in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — OrangeTheory Fitness will be opening in Ammon’s Sandcreek Commons shopping center early this summer. The 3,600-square-foot fitness center will be at 2678 E Sunnyside Road near Broulim’s Fresh Foods, Bill’s Bike & Run, Lunchbox Wax, Hobby Lobby and others. The business is owned by J&J Fitness IF, LLC.

OrangeTheory Fitness’ concept is the one-hour full-body workout. The gym offers trainer-led classes all day for all levels of fitness. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., it offers group personal training workouts based on high intensity interval training (HIIT) that blend cardiovascular and strength training.

The Ammon location marks the 1,049th location for the chain, which was named the fastest-growing woman-owned company in 2017 by Forbes and brought in $451 million in revenue in 2016.

“We are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new OrangeTheory Fitness,” says Sandcreek Commons Chief Development Officer Eric Isom. “OrangeTheory will be a wonderful addition to the center and to the Ammon community.”

This article was originally published by Bizmojo Idaho. It is used here with permission.