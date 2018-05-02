Pickup burns at Shari’s restaurant in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls firefighters put out a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Shari’s restaurant just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started in the engine compartment of a black Ford pickup.

The owner was not there. People were moving cars away from the burning pickup when fire crews arrived. No other vehicles were damaged.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire. We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.