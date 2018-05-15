Two arrested for theft and drug possession in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man and woman were arrested in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning on theft and drugs charges.

Aaron Freer, 32, and Jennifer Schmitt, 30, were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Police reports show Idaho Falls police were dispatched to the 500 block of Moonlite Drive at around 9 a.m. due to a reported protection order violation.

When police arrived, they found the man and woman had a significant amount of stolen property and also were in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Idaho Falls Police have not released any details about the type of items stolen.

Freer was arrested for felony drug possession, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and a civil protection order violation.

Schmitt was arrested on felony grand theft, felony forgery and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

It’s unclear why Schmitt was arrested for forgery.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday.