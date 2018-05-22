UPDATE: Shelley police mourn death of local officer

IDAHO FALLS — A Shelley Police officer died while on duty Monday night.

Sgt. Kent Swanson, a K-9 officer, collapsed while investigating a disturbance call around 10:30 p.m., Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Mohler said the collapse was the result of a massive heart attack. Another officer who was on scene began CPR immediately, which was continued by paramedics after ambulances arrived.

He was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Swanson was a veteran member of the Idaho Falls Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6.

“Shelley is a small but very close community with only 8 police officers, (and this is) a huge loss for them. Please keep the Swanson family and our brothers and sisters from Shelley PD in your thoughts and prayers,” FOP officials posted in a Facebook message Tuesday morning.

Mohler said he wanted to express his gratitude for the support of the community during this time.

“From me and all the officers, we are grateful for the comments and for everyone reaching out with support,” Mohler said. “We just appreciate this community.”