17-year-old Shelley teen dies of injuries from car crash

SHELLEY — Eastern Idaho is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Shelley girl who died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash Thursday afternoon.

Olivia Johnson, daughter to Jake and Traci Johnson, died of her injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center late Thursday night, according to an Idaho State Police news release and a GoFundMe created for the Johnson family.

The crash occurred at 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of 1100 East and 1400 North, east of Shelley in Bingham County. Johnson was attempting to pass a Caterpillar Road Grader as it was turning left. Her vehicle struck the side of the Caterpillar and then struck an electrical pole.

Johnson was a member of the Idaho Fall High School Lady Tigers Softball Team. The team held a candlelight vigil on Friday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Olivia’s funeral expenses. Click here to donate. The fund had raised more than $13,500 of $20,000 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

The following message was posted on the GoFundMe.

“This family is an amazing family who is going through the unthinkable. This family is a huge part of our community and our police departments family. Lets join together in helping them through this tough time. Anyone who knew Olivia loved her, she was spunky, full of life, made everyone laugh, and her smile would light up a room. She will be greatly missed! Love you Jake, Traci and Ryker. Until we meet again Olivia, you are in our hearts.”