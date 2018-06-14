Teen rushed to hospital after crash in Bingham County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SHELLEY — On Thursday, June 14, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of 1100 East and 1400 North, east of Shelley in Bingham County.

Royce Samargis, 39, of Shelley was northbound on 1100 East in a Caterpillar Road Grader.

A juvenile was behind the Caterpillar in a 2000 Ford Focus.

The Ford attempted to pass the Caterpillar as it was turning left onto 1400 North. The Ford struck the side of the Caterpillar and then struck an electrical pole.

The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance. The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.