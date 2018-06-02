2 Idaho teachers surprised with $5,000 room makeovers

IDAHO FALLS — Two Idaho teachers were honored with a $5,000 room makeover from Ashley Homestore as part of Teacher Appreciation Month in May.

Katie Pyper from Discovery Elementary School in Iona and Jamie Franklin from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls were each nominated by students as part of a Facebook giveaway.

Over 880 individuals submitted the name of a local teacher for the grand prize, according to a news release from Ashley HomeStore. After the entries were tallied, the winners were announced. Pyper was nominated by Maryann Dalton and Franklin was nominated by her student, Deja Quintana.

Canyon Ridge High School teacher Jamie Franklin is surprised at her Twin Falls schools with a $5,000 room makeover from Ashley HomeStore. | Jeremy Dresen, Glacier Marketing

Representatives from Ashley Homestore traveled to the schools and surprised the teachers with their prizes.

“She always goes out of her way to help a child. She is an ambassador for all teachers,” Discovery Elementary School principal Kenneth Marlowe said, adding that Mrs. Pyper as one of his best teachers.

At Canyon Ridge High School, Quintana had nothing but praise for Mrs. Franklin.

“Mrs. Franklin is a great teacher and she deserves this,” Quintana said.