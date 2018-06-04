4th of July Riverfest returns to Snake River Landing

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The biggest 4th of July festival in east Idaho is back for a second year and organizers promise more fun than ever before.

Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101, and Sunny AM, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the second annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest presented by DL Evans Bank and Doug Andrus Distributing.

Families with kids of all ages are invited to attend the free event that will feature entertainment, food, games, activities, and so much more.

“We are so happy to put this event on again this 4th of July,” says Bill Fuerst, Riverbend Communications General Manager. “After the parade, head straight to Snake River Landing and plan to spend Independence Day making memories that will last a lifetime.”

The festivities begin at noon and will continue up until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration featuring the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River.

“Ball Ventures is pleased to, once again, partner with Melaleuca, Riverbend Communications and Mountain View Hospital to make this year’s Riverfest event better,” says Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures. “We hope that people plan on spending their entire day, along with their family and friends, at Snake River Landing to enjoy this year’s event.”

Over 30 food vendors will be on hand and there will be plenty of space for families to sit and relax.

Specific details about parking, traffic flow, vendors and other information will be released in the coming days and will be available at riverfestidaho.com.