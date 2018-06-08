Biz Buzz: Goodwill opening in old Hastings location soon

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Goodwill official grand opening happening in August

Construction worker installing aluminum roof | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you have seen the construction work happening at the old Hastings location in Idaho Falls.

In March, we reported Wind River Construction had filed a permit for a Goodwill store. Crews are still busy at work on the 21,000 square foot building.

Goodwill Industries spokeswoman Chelle Fried tells EastIdahoNews.com they are planning an official grand opening August 2.

“It’s been on our radar for a while. We’ve had services in Idaho many times in the past with workforce development programs. The right opportunity came along and we’re really excited about coming there,” Fried says.

Goodwill’s workforce development programs help people with workplace barriers get a second chance in life, much like Deseret Industries, who opened a store in Ammon earlier this year.

“Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but giving gently used items to Goodwill, also gives someone a chance to change their life,” Easter Seals-Goodwill Vice President Bill Collins says in a news release.

Even though there is already a D.I. in the Idaho Falls/Ammon area, Fried says nonprofit thrift stores complement the community.

“Thrift stop shoppers are going to hit every store (in the area). They know they all have different merchandise. We’re not worried. We work well with them in Treasure Valley and in Utah,” says Fried.

The Idaho Falls store will be the seventh Goodwill location in Idaho. Goodwill has four stores in the Boise-Nampa area, one in Twin Falls and one in Pocatello.

Fried says they will hold a ribbon cutting the night before the grand opening. They will be giving away prizes as well and people can expect a lot of fun, Fried says. More details are forthcoming.

Goodwill is located at 540 E. 17th Street in the Albertson’s Shopping Center.

BIZ BITS

Ground broken on Premier Technology, Inc. expansion project, Rigby holding grand opening for Pirate Playground and more

BLACKFOOT – Public officials and members of the community gathered in Blackfoot Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of a 70,000 square foot expansion project with Premier Technology Inc. The $15 million project will add new state of the art automated metal-processing equipment. Chief Business Officer Douglas Sayer tells EastIdahoNews.com the project is necessary to fulfill the commitments the company made to their customers.

IDAHO FALLS – Join us for Cybercore Summer Camp, a 3 day summer program introducing high school students to the growing field of cyber security through hands-on activities, access to industry mentors, and experiences in facilities using and teaching cyber security. Use your own Raspberry Pi to practice programming, visit world class facilities at the INL & Center for Advanced Energy Studies, participate in a mentor lunch with INL Interns and so much more! For registration call the College of Eastern Idaho at 208-535-5345 or email wft@cei.edu.

RIGBY – The city of Rigby and Lucky Dog Recreation will be holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Pirate Island Playground Saturday, June 9 at noon. Pirate Island Playground is inside Scotty’s South Park by the rodeo grounds. Visitors are encouraged to bring their family and a picnic. Families are invited to meet Slyde the Playground Hound and enjoy free games and activities.

REXBURG — In a city where roughly 50 percent of the land is untaxable, making improvements that attract businesses can be difficult. The city of Rexburg, in conjunction with the Rexburg Urban Renewal Agency, plans to build a multi-use parking structure that is part of a plan to increase tax revenue, without raising taxes, and could potentially bring hundreds of jobs to town.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: EMPLOYMENT SCAMS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

With employment scams trending up this year, you will definitely want to proceed with caution. From January to May 2017, the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific received nearly 50 employment scam reports with over $14,000 lost. This year, BBB has received 65 reports from residents in the Northwest and Pacific with an estimated $9,000 lost.

To avoid employment scams, BBB says job hunters should look out for these red flags:

Some positions are more likely to be scams. Always be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. These positions don’t usually require special training or licensing, which makes it appealing to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads.

The company description is vague. It's a huge red flag if you can't identify the company's contact information, owner, headquarters or even product from its online ad.

There is no interview. If you are offered a job without a formal interview or job application, it’s most likely a scam. Be wary of jobs that hire on the spot or conduct interviews via online chat or instant messaging services.

