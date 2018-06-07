Subway giving free sandwiches to homeless Thursday evening

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Local Subway restaurants are offering free sandwiches and other resources to homeless and low-income individuals during their annual Day of Giving Thursday.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt and aims to assist people in need with a free meal, haircut and provide resources for job opportunities.

Local Subway restaurants aim to provide the homeless with food for one meal in order to help the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission provide further support to other programs or to extend the availability of their food services.

Subway volunteers will serve 200 sandwiches to those in need and volunteers will provide haircuts. Other volunteers from job services will provide resources for employment opportunities.