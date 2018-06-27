Biz Buzz: Renovations underway for new Good 2 Go store

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Good 2 Go convenience store now open in Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – A new convenient store recently opened its doors on the corner of Hitt and First Street in Idaho Falls.

The former Jet Mart building became the new home of Good 2 Go in April. Ashley Sterland, the President of Good 2 Go stores, tells EastIdahoNews.com the store will be complete in mid-July.

“An opportunity presented itself to have a gas station in the center of town to catch a lot of traffic. There’s a lot of traffic that comes along Hitt Road,” Sterland tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The store offers hot food services like Champ’s Chicken. Sterland says customers who come in with a Good 2 Go cup can get a fountain drink for a penny an ounce. Every Tuesday, all fountain drinks are 10 cents.

“We want to provide a gas station with a convenient store that is customer friendly and clean. We want everyone to come inside and enjoy the store.”

The store’s official grand opening will take place once renovations are complete. Sterland says they’re aiming for the first week in August.

This is the fifth Good 2 Go location in east Idaho and the second one in Idaho Falls. Good 2 Go introduced a Little Caesar’s Express inside their Rigby location earlier this year.

BIZ BITS

IDAHO FALLS – Several volunteer groups are teaming up with the city of Idaho Falls to build a new bike trail near Ryder Park. The first leg of the trail begins at the bridge on Sunnyside Road and once completed, will extend to the Riverwalk on Broadway. PJ Holm, Recreation Superintendent for the city of Idaho Falls says the dirt trails along this route are open to the public now but will soon be paved and installed with skill-testing obstacles. EastIdahoNews.com will have a more in-depth article soon. Stay with us for updates.

AMMON – Chick-fil-A in Ammon raised $1,300 for a Shelley family during a fundraiser Monday night. A portion of every purchase made at the restaurant between 5 and 8 p.m. was given to Jake and Traci Johnson, whose daughter was killed in a traffic accident earlier this month. Customers also provided $300 in cash donations. Lisa Clark, the restaurant’s Marketing Director tells EastIdahoNews.com they delivered a check to the Johnson’s following the event.

BLACKFOOT – Patriot Field in Blackfoot pays tribute to veterans in Bingham County. The field itself was completed in 2016, but the second phase of the project, the wall of names, is being unveiled on July 4. “At the center of the memorial we have planned a bronze statue that pays tribute to the service men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, by giving their lives in the line of duty,” their website states. EastIdahoNews.com will have a more in-depth story soon.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: SMALL BUSINESS SCAMS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

We all can be targets, but for some scammers, small businesses can generate a big payday. Finally starting your own business can be a dream come true, but with that dream can come a nightmare when con artists come calling.

The top two small business scams that often-hit small businesses are: bank and credit card scams, directory listing and fake check scams.

The bank and credit card imposter scams are the riskiest scams, based on our measurement tool that factors in exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss. Under the guise of verifying account information, scammers fool their targets into sharing credit card or banking information.

Directory and advertising scams target all businesses, but especially new companies that are beginning to grow their customer base. They are looking for new ways to get the word out about their products and services. Scammers ask them to pay for an advertisement in a directory, or “Yellow Pages.” In some cases, the directory exists but is not widely distributed and therefore worthless.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

