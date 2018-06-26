LIST: Over 30 vendors will provide food at Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS — From kettle corn and cinnamon rolls to snow cones and BBQ pork – there will be something delicious for everyone at the second annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest celebration.

More than 30 food vendors will be selling tasty treats and scrumptious meals to families who plan to spend their Independence Day at Snake River Landing. Other vendors will be selling items and holding giveaways.

“You better come hungry because you will have so many good options to eat,” Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst. “We’re proud that these vendors are local so when you’re enjoying your meal, you’re also supporting small businesses.”

The festivities begin at noon and will continue up until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The following list includes vendor names, items from vendors, and space numbers (see map below):

Vendor Items offered (if applicable) Space number on map
Summertime Snow Shaved Ice 3
Rocky Pop Kettle Corn Kettle Corn/Lemonade 4
Twila’s Gourmet Fudge Fudge 5
Dawg on Grill Hot Dogs/Sandwiches 7
Mrs. Powell’s Cinnamon Rolls/Sandwiches 9
Chucker’s Baseball Burgers Burgers/Dogs 13
Chucker’s Baseball Burgers Burgers/Dogs 14
The Dutch Nickel Treat Shop Cakes/Pies/Cookies/Etc. 15
Café Sabor Mexican Food 16
Wade Enterprises Shaved Ice 17
Jamba Juice Smoothies/Snacks 21
Rocky Mountain Concessions Cotton Candy/Soda/Water 22
The Cookie Place Cookies/Milk/Soda 28
Mexican Crazy Corn Corn/Soda/Water 29
Wild West Funnel Cakes Funnel Cakes 30
Reeds Dairy Ice Cream 31
BJ’S Bayou Cajun Food 33
Tandoori Oven Indian Food 34
K’Lani’s Italian Ice/Galati’s 35
Pronto Pups Corn dogs/Soda/Water 36
Mackenzie River Pizza Pizza/Burgers/Chicken/Etc. 37
Fat Chance BBQ BBQ/Pulled Pork/Fries 38
Snow Shaka Shaved Ice 39
Poppin Jacks Kettle Corn Cotton Candy/Kettle Corn 40
Winder Funnel Cakes Funnel Cakes 41
MD’s Dinky Donuts Mini Donuts 42
The Pressbox/Greek Gyros Gyros/Crab/Veggies 43
D&J Concessions Teriyaki Chicken/Turkey Legs 44
Kona Ice Shaved Ice 48
La Botana Mexican Food 50
Sweeto Burrito Burritos 61
Rexburg Motor Sports Off road gear 1
Farmers Insurance Insurance 2
Echo Glowing Toys 6
Mountain View Hospital 8
Jacana LLC Face Painting/Balloons 10
Bonneville County Democrats 11
Why not? Books/Art/Etc. 18
Zulma and David LLC Toys and Apparel 19
Zulma and David LLC Toy and Apparel 20
White Pine Charter School Charter School Promotional 23
Camp Kesem Camp 24
U.S. Marines 27
MTN View Host 32
DL Evans Bank ATM 45
Fybercom Internet Service 46
Mani’s Garden & Crafts Stuffed Animals/Handbags 47
Water Springs Discipleship 49
BLM 51
The Vinyl Word T-Shirt Printer 52
Idaho Falls Auditorium Dist. Shows 53
The Steel Beaver Antler Décor 54
Ron Sayer 55
MTN View Host 56
Ax Pest Control 57
Lost and Found 58
Snake River Landing 59
Teton Toyota 60

