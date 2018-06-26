LIST: Over 30 vendors will provide food at Riverfest
Katie Eldredge, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — From kettle corn and cinnamon rolls to snow cones and BBQ pork – there will be something delicious for everyone at the second annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest celebration.
More than 30 food vendors will be selling tasty treats and scrumptious meals to families who plan to spend their Independence Day at Snake River Landing. Other vendors will be selling items and holding giveaways.
RELATED | Entertainment lineup announced for 4th of July Riverfest
“You better come hungry because you will have so many good options to eat,” Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst. “We’re proud that these vendors are local so when you’re enjoying your meal, you’re also supporting small businesses.”
The festivities begin at noon and will continue up until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.
The following list includes vendor names, items from vendors, and space numbers (see map below):
|Vendor
|Items offered (if applicable)
|Space number on map
|Summertime Snow
|Shaved Ice
|3
|Rocky Pop Kettle Corn
|Kettle Corn/Lemonade
|4
|Twila’s Gourmet Fudge
|Fudge
|5
|Dawg on Grill
|Hot Dogs/Sandwiches
|7
|Mrs. Powell’s
|Cinnamon Rolls/Sandwiches
|9
|Chucker’s Baseball Burgers
|Burgers/Dogs
|13
|Chucker’s Baseball Burgers
|Burgers/Dogs
|14
|The Dutch Nickel Treat Shop
|Cakes/Pies/Cookies/Etc.
|15
|Café Sabor
|Mexican Food
|16
|Wade Enterprises
|Shaved Ice
|17
|Jamba Juice
|Smoothies/Snacks
|21
|Rocky Mountain Concessions
|Cotton Candy/Soda/Water
|22
|The Cookie Place
|Cookies/Milk/Soda
|28
|Mexican Crazy Corn
|Corn/Soda/Water
|29
|Wild West Funnel Cakes
|Funnel Cakes
|30
|Reeds Dairy
|Ice Cream
|31
|BJ’S Bayou
|Cajun Food
|33
|Tandoori Oven
|Indian Food
|34
|K’Lani’s
|Italian Ice/Galati’s
|35
|Pronto Pups
|Corn dogs/Soda/Water
|36
|Mackenzie River Pizza
|Pizza/Burgers/Chicken/Etc.
|37
|Fat Chance BBQ
|BBQ/Pulled Pork/Fries
|38
|Snow Shaka
|Shaved Ice
|39
|Poppin Jacks Kettle Corn
|Cotton Candy/Kettle Corn
|40
|Winder Funnel Cakes
|Funnel Cakes
|41
|MD’s Dinky Donuts
|Mini Donuts
|42
|The Pressbox/Greek Gyros
|Gyros/Crab/Veggies
|43
|D&J Concessions
|Teriyaki Chicken/Turkey Legs
|44
|Kona Ice
|Shaved Ice
|48
|La Botana
|Mexican Food
|50
|Sweeto Burrito
|Burritos
|61
|Rexburg Motor Sports
|Off road gear
|1
|Farmers Insurance
|Insurance
|2
|Echo
|Glowing Toys
|6
|Mountain View Hospital
|8
|Jacana LLC
|Face Painting/Balloons
|10
|Bonneville County Democrats
|11
|Why not?
|Books/Art/Etc.
|18
|Zulma and David
|LLC Toys and Apparel
|19
|Zulma and David
|LLC Toy and Apparel
|20
|White Pine Charter School
|Charter School Promotional
|23
|Camp Kesem
|Camp
|24
|U.S. Marines
|27
|MTN View Host
|32
|DL Evans Bank
|ATM
|45
|Fybercom
|Internet Service
|46
|Mani’s Garden & Crafts
|Stuffed Animals/Handbags
|47
|Water Springs Discipleship
|49
|BLM
|51
|The Vinyl Word
|T-Shirt Printer
|52
|Idaho Falls Auditorium Dist.
|Shows
|53
|The Steel Beaver
|Antler Décor
|54
|Ron Sayer
|55
|MTN View Host
|56
|Ax Pest Control
|57
|Lost and Found
|58
|Snake River Landing
|59
|Teton Toyota
|60
Respond to this story