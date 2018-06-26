LIST: Over 30 vendors will provide food at Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS — From kettle corn and cinnamon rolls to snow cones and BBQ pork – there will be something delicious for everyone at the second annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest celebration.

More than 30 food vendors will be selling tasty treats and scrumptious meals to families who plan to spend their Independence Day at Snake River Landing. Other vendors will be selling items and holding giveaways.

“You better come hungry because you will have so many good options to eat,” Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst. “We’re proud that these vendors are local so when you’re enjoying your meal, you’re also supporting small businesses.”

The festivities begin at noon and will continue up until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The following list includes vendor names, items from vendors, and space numbers (see map below):