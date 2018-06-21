GoFundMe set up for family of 18-year-old victim of motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Peyton Thomas Allen, 18, of Idaho Falls.

Allen was killed in a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV at around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Sunnyside Road. When police arrived on scene, they began performing CPR on Allen, but they were unable to revive him.

“Peyton was an incredibly sweet boy and will be sorely missed. We are devastated to have to say goodbye much too soon to this loving soul,” family members wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe account was set up late Wednesday night to help the family pay for funeral expenses. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, it had raised $2,000 of the $5,000 goal.

Allen is survived by his mother, father, two sisters, a brother, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends, according to the GoFundMe.

Funeral arrangements are pending and under the direction of Wood Funeral Home.

The identity of the SUV driver has not been released, and no citations or charges have been issued in this case. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

You can visit the GoFundMe here.