18-year-old killed in Idaho Falls motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — An 18-year-old man from Idaho Falls died Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash on the Sunnyside Road southbound on-ramp of Interstate 15.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. The driver of a silver Range Rover traveling westbound on Sunnyside turned south onto the I-15 on-ramp when a motorcyclist traveling eastbound collided with the SUV, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.

Police arrived immediately and an officer began performing CPR on the driver but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic in the area was blocked for almost two hours.

Officers are conducting a full analysis of the crash but do not suspect alcohol was a factor. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and protective gear, according to police

The name of the victim has not been released.