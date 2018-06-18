Multiple people killed in fiery crash near Boise

Share This

BOISE — Multiple people were killed in a fiery seven-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 84 in Boise on Sunday.

The stretch of freeway reopened Sunday afternoon – 13 hours after the crash that caused damage to the Cloverdale overpass.

Idaho State Police say around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down in the area because of construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind.

Four other vehicles were also involved and at least one vehicle caught on fire. Two people were taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to an ISP news release.

Police say they are working with the Ada County Coroner’s Office to notify the family members of those killed in the crash.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.