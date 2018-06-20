Pony rides, bounce houses, other activities to be offered at 4th of July Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS — The 4th of July is two weeks away and organizers of the Mountain View Hospital Riverfest have released a list of activities happening at Snake River Landing.

There will be a variety of fun things for families to participate in, including pony rides, bounce houses and other inflatable activities.

People can also try out the knocker balls (see image below) and mechanical bull rides.

Wristbands will be available for $10 each and include access to all of the activities. You can pick up wristbands beginning at noon from the two tents inside the Stone’s Kia Kidzone.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll have lots of activities that are perfect for families. Come out and enjoy the 4th of July with us,” Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Families with kids of all ages are invited to attend the festival, presented by DL Evans Bank and Doug Andrus Distributing. Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101, and Sunny AM, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the second annual event.

