Newly released map shows 4th of July Riverfest event areas

IDAHO FALLS — The 4th of July is less than three weeks away and organizers of the Mountain View Hospital Riverfest have released a map showing the events happening at Snake River Landing.

Families with kids of all ages are invited to attend the festival, presented by DL Evans Bank and Doug Andrus Distributing. Some activities will be offered for a small fee. It will begin at noon and continue until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks.

Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101, and Sunny AM, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the second annual event.

The map below shows the events that will be offered, including the Stone’s Kia Kid’s Zone, College of Eastern Idaho horseback rides, Rexburg Motorsports exhibit, Ron Sayer Jeep exhibit, EastIdahoNews.com Teton Volkswagen helicopter rides, entertainment from the Teton Toyota Stage, over 30 local food vendors and more.

“This is the perfect way to spend the 4th of July with your family,” Riverbend Communications General Manager Bill Fuerst said. “Bring your blankets, find your spot to watch the fireworks and come have fun with us.”

