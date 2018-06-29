SUV plows into sign, causes delays at busy Idaho Falls interchange

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Grandview Drive near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses say an SUV crashed into a sign and Idaho Falls Police, along with at least one ambulance, have been called to the scene.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured and police are working to determine what caused the crash.

Traffic in the area is backed up and drivers should expect delays.

