WATCH: This man jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and lived. Now he’s sharing his powerful story to help others.

Share This

A man who survived trying to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge shared his powerful story on national television this week.

In 2000, Kevin Hines leapt off the bridge, a method of suicide attempt that has resulted in death for most of the 2,000 people who have made that jump since the bridge was erected in 1937.

Hines was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 17 and he told Megyn Kelly that his life began to spiral out of control.

“Things got really bad and I thought it’s never going to be any different. This will be the rest of my life. I can’t do this,” Hines said on Megyn Kelly Today. “I would look in the mirror and hate the man I saw.”

Hines decided to end his life and took a bus to the Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 25, 2000. But on the ride, he decided that if anyone stopped and asked how he was doing, he would explain what was going on.

“All I wanted was for a human to say, ‘Is something wrong? Can I help you?'” Hines recalled. “I would have told them everything.”

He arrived at the bridge, and as he prepared to jump, a woman started walking toward him.

“I thought, ‘I don’t have to die today! She’s coming to save me,'” Hines said. “She came up to me and said, ‘Will you take my picture?'”

Hines agreed to take the woman’s photo and then proceeded to plunge into the water.

But he didn’t die and, in the video clip above, Hines shared his powerful story of how he was saved, his recovery and how he is now helping other who are contemplating suicide.