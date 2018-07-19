Biz Buzz: Strip mall being built in conjunction with second Dutch Bros location

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Construction project on 17th street to become a strip mall

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – After a second Dutch Bros on 17th street was announced in Idaho Falls earlier this year, a new construction project directly behind it began a short time later.

Many of you have wondered what’s being built at this location inside the Shopko parking lot.

Business owner Kyle Cooper tells EastIdahoNews.com the 4,200 square foot development will be a strip mall. The tenants for the new building are still being determined.

The strip mall is being developed in conjunction with the Dutch Bros location, which Cooper also owns.

RELATED | Dutch Bros. building second east Idaho location

“It started as a Dutch Bros project, but we had the extra space. It’s a great corridor to have a small retail center available,” Cooper says.

Cooper tells us there will be three tenants in the new building once all the paperwork is finalized. Construction is slated for completion in mid-September.

“It’s a fun building, architecturally. I’m excited for people to see the finished product,” says Cooper.

A tentative opening for Dutch Bros is scheduled for late August. The Dutch Bros location on Woodruff opened in May. Cooper is not affiliated with that one.

RELATED | Dutch Bros. opens in Idaho Falls Wednesday with free drinks

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

BIZ BITS

POCATELLO – Splash Dances are on the schedule at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex. The popular events for youth ages 12- to 17-years-old are slated for July 19 and 26. The dances will run from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and feature a D.J., music, and more. The concession stand will also be open for participants to buy snacks and beverages. Admission is $5 and includes the water slide.

BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot couple Dennis and Brittany Page are hosting a fundraiser for Primary Children’s Hospital next month. Their son, Rigin, was born with a heart defect and was later diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Kleefstra Syndrome. Rigin, who is now 5, has been in and out of Primary Children’s Hospital. Dennis Page tells EastIdahoNews.com this fundraiser is their way of saying thank you for everything Primary Children’s Hospital has done for Rigin and their family. The fundraiser kicks off with a motorcycle race Saturday August 25 at 10 a.m. A full day of fun and entertainment will follow. EastIdahoNews.com will post an article soon.

IDAHO FALLS – You’re invited to the eighth annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity Softball Game. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are coming together for an event benefitting the Make-a-Wish foundation. The game is Friday, July 20 at Melaleuca Field. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Suggested donations are $5 per person and $20 per family.

TECH TALK

IDAHO FALLS

Fiber optic internet may soon be an option for Idaho Falls residents

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls may soon be offering fiber optic internet services for residents.

During a meeting last Thursday, the Idaho Falls Power board of trustees approved a pilot program to determine what the business plan for this service will look like.

Prior to launching the pilot program, the city is trying to identify a specific neighborhood to put fiber optics to the test. They want to begin testing fiber optics in 1,000 homes this fall or early winter 2019.

Throughout this trial period, they will be determining the best way to get fiber optics into each home, the cost of the service to customers and how billing will work, among other details. Since the city has its own power grid, they would like to make this service available through Idaho Falls Power.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

POCATELLO

After witnessing hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico, local company gives gift of power

POCATELLO – When Sean Luangrath and his colleague with Inergy Solar arrived in Puerto Rico four months ago, what they saw was shocking.

Luangrath and his team were there to observe the aftermath of the hurricane that hit the island last September.

“There was a lot of solar generator orders on our website from Puerto Rico,” says Luangrath, who is the Inergy Solar CEO. “The founder of our company also has a business in Puerto Rico.”

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: FAKE BUSINESS SCAM

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific is alerting consumers nationwide of a fake transporting business that has cost victims thousands of dollars and earned itself an F rating. Since May 2018, BBB has received multiple Scam Tracker reports from consumers across the country who have collectively lost more than $30,000 to scammers operating under the name Elk Horn Express Transport.

As a consumer, it is important to know how to choose a reputable and reliable auto transport company. Doing so will help you to avoid scams that prey on those shipping their vehicles long distances. The BBB offers the following tips:

Avoid doing business with any company that wants your payment sent through a wire transfer service such as Western Union. Legitimate companies should accept credit cards or checks and paying by credit card gives added fraud protection.

Carefully examine the company’s website. Look for poor grammar and typographical errors. Websites with multiple spelling mistakes or grammatical errors were probably hastily put up by a fraudulent company.

Check their license. Auto shipping companies are regulated by the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and cannot operate without a valid Motor Carrier Number (MC Number). Legitimate companies will provide consumers with this number through their websites or representatives, while frauds will either hide their number or pass off a fake or expired number. Investigate the company’s credentials through the Better Business Bureau or the FMCSA’s Safety and Fitness Electronic Records website.

For more tips on avoiding scams, visit bbb.org/scamtips. To report a scam, visit bbb.org/scamtracker.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Chubbuck Chipotle to permanently close

Residents accuse company of ruining their right to live peacefully

Ground broken on new physical therapy clinic in Rigby

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.